Over 110 Surrendered Militants Join BJP In Assam

More than 110 surrendered militants, who were previously cadres of the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) faction led by Nabin Chandra Bodo, joined the party on Tuesday in Assam.

The joining ceremony was held at the BJP office in Diphu, in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam, and was attended by senior party leaders including Lok Sabha MP Horensing Bey and Diphu MLA Bidyaisng Engleng.

The chief executive member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, welcomed the former militants into the BJP fold and expressed confidence that their joining would strengthen the party's hold in West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts of Assam.

He also said that the former militants' decision to join the BJP was a testament to the party's commitment to peace and development in the state.

The former militants' decision to join the BJP comes ahead of the crucial Assam assembly elections, scheduled to be held in 2024. With their joining, the BJP hopes to consolidate its position in the region, which has been plagued by militancy for decades.

The development also underscores the success of the government's efforts to bring former militants back into the mainstream and pave the way for lasting peace in the region.