Seven Elephants Hit as Rajdhani Express Derails in Assam, Rail Services Disrupted

A Sairang–New Delhi Rajdhani Express derailed in Assam early Saturday after colliding with a herd of wild elephants, disrupting rail services across parts of the Northeast, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 2.17 am in the Jamunamukh–Kampur section under the Lumding Division of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR). Railway authorities confirmed that the locomotive and five coaches of Train No. 20507 (DN) derailed following the collision. Importantly, no passenger was injured, the NFR said in an official statement.

Local residents claimed that the herd comprised around seven elephants and alleged that several animals may have been killed in the collision, though railway authorities have not confirmed these claims. The accident site is located approximately 126 kilometres from Guwahati.

Soon after the derailment, accident relief trains, along with senior railway officials from the Lumding divisional headquarters, rushed to the site to oversee rescue and restoration operations. Top officials, including the General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway and the Divisional Railway Manager, Lumding, also reached the location to monitor the situation.

Passengers travelling in the affected coaches were temporarily shifted to vacant berths in other coaches of the same train. After detaching the damaged coaches, the Rajdhani Express left the accident site for Guwahati at 6.11 am. Railway officials said additional coaches will be attached at Guwahati to accommodate all passengers, following which the train will resume its onward journey to New Delhi.

Railway sources said the derailment has significantly affected train services to Upper Assam and other parts of the Northeast, as debris and animal carcasses remained on the tracks. As a precautionary measure, trains passing through the section are being diverted via the UP line, while restoration work continues.

According to the NFR, the incident occurred at a location not identified as a designated elephant corridor. The loco pilot reportedly applied emergency brakes after spotting the herd, but the elephants moved towards the train, leading to the collision.

Meanwhile, the railway has activated helpline numbers at Guwahati Railway Station to assist passengers. The helplines can be reached at 0361-2731621, 0361-2731622, and 0361-2731623.

Restoration work is underway, and the Northeast Frontier Railway said all efforts are being made to normalise rail traffic at the earliest.