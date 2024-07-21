Assam: Rakesh Das Appointed State President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha

Rakesh Das has been appointed as the State President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Assam. The announcement was made by Bhabesh Kalita, State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh, in a press statement.
Rakesh Das, who previously served as the national secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), expressed his gratitude to key leaders for this opportunity.
"Thanks to BJP National President JP Nadda, State BJP President Bhabesh Kalita, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving me this opportunity. I will continue to work for the younger generation," Das said in a media interaction.
Das also addressed reports of a political rivalry with Sidhanku Ankur Barua, stating, "Sidhanku Ankur Barua is like my eldest brother. He has taken a leading role in bringing Yuva Morcha to the forefront of youth leadership. Media reports suggesting we had political competition are unfounded. He is my old acquaintance, and we share the same ideology."
He pledged his dedication to the organization, promising, "I will give 22 out of 24 hours a day to the organization. I will work with a state policy above politics."