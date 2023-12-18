Assam

Assam: Rangia Police Nab 2 Fraudsters For Duping People

Based on several complaints, the Rangia Police acted to detained the accused individuals.
Assam: Rangia Police Nab 2 Fraudsters For Duping People
Assam: Rangia Police Nab 2 Fraudsters For Duping PeopleREPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

Rangia Police in Assam on Monday detained two notorious fraudsters for duping several people over time.

As per reports, the accused cheated people on the pretext of polishing and cleaning gold ornaments and other items

Officials informed that the detained accused were identified as Shambhu Shah and Dharmendra Shah, both residents of Bihar.

Based on several complaints, the Rangia Police acted to detained the accused individuals.

During the operation, they also found several incriminating items from the possession of the duo, all of which were seized along with a motorcycle.

Meanwhile, following their detention, the fraudster duo is currently being questioned by the police.

Further details are awaited.

Assam: Rangia Police Nab 2 Fraudsters For Duping People
Chandmari Police Apprehends Notorious Fraudster for Duping People
Assam police

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/assam-rangia-police-nab-2-fraudsters-for-duping-people
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com