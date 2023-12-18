Assam: Rangia Police Nab 2 Fraudsters For Duping People

Rangia Police in Assam on Monday detained two notorious fraudsters for duping several people over time.
As per reports, the accused cheated people on the pretext of polishing and cleaning gold ornaments and other items
Officials informed that the detained accused were identified as Shambhu Shah and Dharmendra Shah, both residents of Bihar.
Based on several complaints, the Rangia Police acted to detained the accused individuals.
During the operation, they also found several incriminating items from the possession of the duo, all of which were seized along with a motorcycle.
Meanwhile, following their detention, the fraudster duo is currently being questioned by the police.
Further details are awaited.