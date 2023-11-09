Assam: Rangiya & Mariani Railway Stations Bag ‘Eat Right Station’ Certification

Two railway stations in Assam have been awarded the 'Eat Right Station' certification by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).
The two railway stations are the Rangiya and Mariani Railway Stations of the Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR).
This recognition has been conferred for the commitment of the two railway stations to providing high-quality and nutritious food to passengers.
The certification awarded by the FSSAI serves as a testament to railway stations that establish themselves as exemplars in offering safe and wholesome food to travelers. Rangiya and Mariani Railway Stations have diligently adhered to the FSSAI's stringent guidelines, earning this distinction for their remarkable food services.
The certification has been awarded from September 25, 2023 to September 24, 2025 for the Rangiya Railway Station. On the other hand, the certification is for the period October 19, 2023 to October 18, 2025 for Mariani Railway Station.
Further, in its endeavour to ensure safe and hygienic food for passengers, Northeast Frontier Railway has planned to take up more stations in the future to qualify as 'Eat Right Station' by FSSAI for which necessary efforts are being carried out.