Assam Ranked Among Top Five Fastest-Growing States in India, Says CM

Earlier, CM Sarma discussed improvements in railway connectivity with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, including the possibility of establishing rail manufacturing units in Assam. They also explored starting direct train services between Kamakhya and Ayodhya for devotees and discussed the potential for train routes between Barak Valley and West Bengal via Bangladesh. The Railway Ministry assured that these proposals would be prioritized. Sarma commended the Union Minister for enhancing rail connectivity allocations in the Union Budget 2024.