Assam Ranked Among Top Five Fastest-Growing States in India, Says CM

Assam has been ranked among the top five fastest-growing states in India, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He attributed this achievement to the state's various developmental initiatives and government policies.
In a media briefing, CM Sarma highlighted key economic indicators from the economic survey. He noted that state bank deposits surged from Rs 1.71 lakh crore in 2021 to Rs 2.24 lakh crore in 2023-24, marking a 30 percent increase over three years. Additionally, bank loans provided in Assam grew from Rs 80,871 crore in 2021 to Rs 1.27 lakh crore in 2024. The state's Credit/Deposit (C/D) ratio also improved from 32 percent to 58 percent.
Addressing employment, Sarma reported a reduction in the unemployment rate from 8 percent in 2022-23 to 6.1 percent in 2023-24.
“In Assam, the unemployment rate decreased from 8% in 2022-23 to 6.1% this year. Additionally, the labor participation rate rose from 36.5% in 2022 to 40.9% this year. These positive indicators highlight Assam's rapid economic progress. If we continue on this path, our growth potential is even greater,” said CM Sarma.
Earlier, CM Sarma discussed improvements in railway connectivity with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, including the possibility of establishing rail manufacturing units in Assam. They also explored starting direct train services between Kamakhya and Ayodhya for devotees and discussed the potential for train routes between Barak Valley and West Bengal via Bangladesh. The Railway Ministry assured that these proposals would be prioritized. Sarma commended the Union Minister for enhancing rail connectivity allocations in the Union Budget 2024.