Assam Ranks Lowest In Registered Human Rights Cases: State Human Rights Commission

The State Human Rights Commission appealed to the people of Assam to register cases with the commission without any hesitation on Friday.
Addressing the press here in Guwahati, representatives of the commission said that there is a misconception among the commoners that they can file complaints in English only, but that is not true, they can file a case in Assamese as well.
The Commission will only register the cases that happened within the span of a year.
Compared to other states of the country, the registered number of human rights cases is less here in Assam. In the year 2019-20, 310 cases; in 2020-21, 304 cases; in 2021-22, 275 cases; and in 2022-23, 270 cases were registered in the state.
In the current year, the commission has registered the highest number of suo moto cases in Assam.
The registered suo moto cases include cases against the use of formalin in fish, the use of low-standard iron in construction works, the suspected death of Sub Inspector Junmoni Rabha among 20 others.
So far 320 cases remained to be disposed of.
“We have received many cases of human rights violations in police stations and medical facilities. Among these, cases against police amounts the highest,” said an official in the press meet. They informed that teams of officials of the commission will visit those places soon.
They will also visit various educational institutions for creating awareness among the students about human rights issues, added the official further.