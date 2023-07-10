Charaideo SP Yuraj To Take Over As Sr SP Of National Human Rights Commission

IPS officer and superintendent of police (SP) of Assam's Charaideo district, Yuvraj has been sought by the Union ministry of home affairs for deputation. He is to be posted as the senior superintendent of police in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), an official notification dated July 7 informed.
According to the notification, the IPS officer will be appointed to his new position on usual terms and conditions for a period of five years from the date of assumption of charge or until further orders.
The order read, "In the interest of public service and in pursuance of the letter from Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India, New Delhi vide F.No.1.21015/20/2023.IPS-III dated 13/06/2023, the services of Shri Yuvraj, IPS (AM- 2013), Superintendent of Police, Charaideo are placed at the disposal of Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India for posting him as Senior Superintendent of Police in National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on usual terms and conditions of deputation for a period of 5 (five) years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever event takes place earlier."
"The Officer is hereby released from the date of handing over of charge," it added.
Meanwhile, as a result of the transfer, the home department of the government of Assam made changes to the personnel, appointing APS officer Hiranya Kumar Barman as the superintendent of police (SP) of Charaideo district.
APS Hiranya Barman, who was posted as the deputy commissioner of police (traffic) at the police commissionerate in Guwahati, was relieved of his charge and posted as the Charaideo SP.
The notification read, "Consequent upon release of Shri Yuvraj, IPS (RR- 2013) for Central deputation and in the interest of public service, Shri Hiranya Kumar Barman, APS (DR-2004). Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Charaideo with effect from the date of taking over charge."
Moreover, APS officer Jayanta Sarathi Borah was given the responsibility previously held by Hiranya Barman. The July 7 notification mentioned that assistant inspector general of police (AP) Assam, Jayanta Sarathi Borah was transferred and posted as the deputy commissioner of police (traffic).
"In the interest of public service, Shri Jayanta Sarathi Borah, APS (DR-2004), Assistant Inspector General of Police (AP), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Hiranya Kumar Barman, APS transferred," the notification added.