Charaideo SP Yuraj To Take Over As Sr SP Of National Human Rights Commission

The order read, "In the interest of public service and in pursuance of the letter from Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India, New Delhi vide F.No.1.21015/20/2023.IPS-III dated 13/06/2023, the services of Shri Yuvraj, IPS (AM- 2013), Superintendent of Police, Charaideo are placed at the disposal of Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India for posting him as Senior Superintendent of Police in National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on usual terms and conditions of deputation for a period of 5 (five) years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever event takes place earlier."