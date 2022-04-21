Assam: Rape Accused Injured In Firing During Escape Attempt

The prime accused in the Nagaon rape case was shot at when he tried to allegedly escape from police custody on Wednesday night.

According to police, the accused, Idris Ali, was taken for a medical check-up when he sought permission to go to the toilet and allegedly attempted to run away.

The police then had to resort to non-lethal force to prevent him from escaping.

Ali sustained bullet injury in the knee and was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Ali was arrested for raping a minor girl at Batadrava in Nagaon district. The incident was reported on Tuesday (April 19).

Earlier this week, a suspected drug peddler was injured in firing when he allegedly tried to escape from custody in Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

The suspected drugs peddler and another accused were apprehended on Monday with 100 grams of drugs.

Police said that he was being taken apprehend his associate from Dimapur in neighbouring Nagaland. When the vehicle stopped for some time, the accused pushed aside the police personnel and ran off towards a nearby forest, police said.

"When he refused to stop to our warnings, we had to fire at him and he was injured in his leg," a police officer said.

