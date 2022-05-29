IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall over NE in Next 5 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya from May 29 to June 2 and over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on June 1 and 2.

Meanwhile, scattered to fairly widespread light and moderate rainfall over Northeast India, Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal have also been predicted in the next five days.

Notably, the south-west monsoon has set in over Kerala on Sunday, three days ahead of its normal onset date of June 1, officials of the IMD said.

Earlier, the IMD had forecast onset over Kerala on May 27 with help from remnants of Cyclone Asani that struck the Bay of Bengal a fortnight ago.

Also Read: Nepal: Missing Aircraft Found in Mutsang