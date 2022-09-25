Assam: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Departs From Chintan Sibir, Praises CM Sarma

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar departed on Sunday from Chintan Sibir held in Assam’s Kaziranga.

According to sources, he gave a spiritual sermon in front of ministers and bureaucrats of the state.

He said, “It was a pleasure to attend Chintan Sibir. There is an atmosphere of peace in Assam.”

Ravi Shankar also praised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the organizing Chintan Sibir.

He further said, “I am confident that Assam will have significant development by 2026.”

“Assam has also played a commendable role in flood control,” he added.

The three-day Chintan Sibir started in Assam on Saturday.

The first two days was marked by sermons by Sadguru and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.