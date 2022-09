Massive landslide has hit Tippi village of Arunachal Pradesh triggered by heavy rainfall in the region on Sunday.

At least three vehicles which include, a Maruti Van, an Oil Tanker, and a Bolero pick-up van, fell into the river from the top of the hill.

However, the passengers who were inside those vehicles are safe.

As a result of the landslide, the Bomdila-Tawang road is temporarily closed.