Assam: Re-Admission Mandatory for Students Who Failed in HSLC Exam
Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Wednesday said that students who didn’t pass in the HSLC examination will have to take re-admission in Class 10 for regular classes.
Pegu in a tweet wrote, “Students who didn't pass in the HSLC Examination, 2023 are required to take re-admission in Class X for regular classes. Then only they will be allowed to appear in the subsequent examination. Please go through the following notification by SEBA.”
The minister further stated that students are allowed to take admission in the same schools from where they appeared for HSLC exam.
If the parent school is not conducting re-admissions, then students can take admission in any other school provided that the centre of examination is same as their HSLC 10th Exam. Candidates must note that there will be no change in their regiatration numbers for re-admission.