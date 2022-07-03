Assam Youth Dies at Andhra Pradesh While Returning Home

Another Assam youth died at Andhra Pradesh. The youth who hails from Tupia in Jamugurihat, Assam died after he fell from a train.

The deceased, identified as Imdadul Shah went to Bengaluru in work purpose and was returning home on the occasion of Eid.

The incident took place at a railway station in Andhra Pradesh.

According to reports, Shah went to Bengaluru three months ago and was returning to home by train.

It may be mentioned that, a youth from Assam was on Saturday found dead under mysterious circumstances in his residence in New Delhi.

The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Singh, a resident of Assam.

According to reports, the body of the deceased was found today in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area.

Singh reportedly lived in a rented space in the Tilak Nagar area from where his body was recovered by the police.

Neighbours complained of foul smell after which police came in to find the body of the deceased. Police suspect that the victim died a few days ago as the body had already started decaying.

The deceased was employed by a call center in Delhi where he worked and was reportedly preparing from Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations.