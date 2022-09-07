Assam registers Highest No of COVID-19 Deaths in NE

Assam logged the highest number of COVID-19 deaths amongst all the states in the Northeast as of Tuesday followed by Manipur and Meghalaya, as per the Union Health Ministry reports.

As of Tuesday, Assam reported a total of 8,033 COVID-19 deaths, followed by Manipur with 2148 and Meghalaya with 1619 deaths respectively.

Meanwhile, Tripura has reported 938 deaths, Nagaland reported 779 deaths, Mizoram 722, Sikkim 492 and Arunachal Pradesh reported 296 deaths.

Meanwhile, India’s cumulative death toll reached 5,28,031 with 23 more deaths reported on Tuesday, as per the Union Home Ministry reports.

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 213.88 Crore (2,13,88,70,991).

More than 14 lakh (14,96,290) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm on Tuesday. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.