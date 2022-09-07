New Delhi: Proposal to Rename Rajpath as ‘Kartavya Path’ Approved

The Rajpath in New Delhi has been renamed to ‘Kartavya Path’ on Wednesday.

According to reports, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has approved the proposal to rename Rajpath as Kartavya Path.

The proposal was received from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Lok Sabha MP and NDMC member Meenakshi Lekhi said, “We have approved the proposal to rename Rajpath as Kartavya Path in the special Council meeting today.”

NDMC vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay said the entire stretch and the area from Netaji Statue at India Gate to Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known a Kartavya Path from now onwards.