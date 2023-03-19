Cheques Given to 8 Assam State Film Award Winners Bounces

After the recent award blunder, another gaffe has taken place in the Assam State Film Awards.

This time, the cheques given to various award winners have bounced and this has put the state government in an embarrassing position.

On, Friday eight out of nine cheques were returned by the bank when they were presented for clearance.

According to reports, while several cheques were cleared the previous day, the cheques given to 8 winners bounced on Friday.

After the incident, Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora said, “An inquiry has been initiated into the matter and that the incident was because of a ‘delay on the part of the bank’. The winners concerned have been asked to deposit their cheques again and have been assured that they will be cleared this time.”

This is the second blunder that took place in the film awards. The first controversy happened when it came to fore that Nahid Afrin, who was conferred with the best female playback singer award, was given the recognition for a song she never sang.

The State Film Awards is organised by the Assam State Film Finance & Development Corporation.