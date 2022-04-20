Assam: Religious Tourist Circuit to Come up Soon

The Assam government will soon deploy a Religious Tourist Circuit that would cover all places from Batadrava to Cooch Behar, visited by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva during his lifetime.

This was announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during his recent visit to Batadrava Thaan in Nagaon. He also launched a number of projects that would cost a total of Rs. 22 crore.

Sarma stated that he expected the projects will likely to be completed in the next 18 months. The developmental works on the theatre house and the main monastery stand completed. The CM said that in the third phase of development, his government would take up developmental activities related to Akashiganga and nearby areas.

“On the third anniversary of the current government, the various projects (related to Batadrava Thaan) costing a total of nearly Rs 200 crore will be inaugurated,” the Chief Minister stated, adding “Developmental activities for the “workplace” of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev – Patbaushi – will be taken up within this year.”

Sarma further said, “My government is also contemplating an institution named after Aai Kanaklata. Also, we are thinking of setting up of an educational institution in Batadrava.”

Speaking on the government of Assam’s ambitious “Religious Tourist Circuit”, the Chief Minister said that elaborate plans were in place for the construction of monasteries and shelter houses for devotees in those sites that would be covered by the project.

CM Sarma also inspected the ongoing projects for the holy site and directed the officials concerned to ensure timely completion of the works.

