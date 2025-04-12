Assam Remains Peaceful Amid Waqf Act Protests, CM Credits Police and Minority Leaders

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the state remained largely peaceful despite nationwide protests against the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. Addressing the media in Guwahati following a Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister lauded the Assam Police for their extensive groundwork and thanked members of the minority community for their cooperation.

“Yesterday was Friday and we had strong intelligence input that on Friday, Assam is going to witness some disturbance as a result of protest by the minority community. That input has come to us five days back,” Sarma said.

“So Assam Police has worked and, in fact, we have approached every single leader of the minority community. Most of the SPs have got in touch with various masjid communities, including various important persons from the same community,” he added.

Highlighting the police's preparedness, the Chief Minister stated, “Assam Police has extensively worked for the last five days and yesterday was a day of immense satisfaction that Assam didn’t witness any kind of protest. We witnessed protest only in three places with 150 people in each venue and beyond that there was no protest. This is the result of Assam Police’s extensive outreach which Assam Police has done in last five days.”

Expressing gratitude, he said, “I would like to offer my gratitude to the people from the minority community of Assam. I thank Assam Police also. Maintaining law and order is the utmost duty and responsibility of the state, and at any cost, we have to maintain law and order. In coming days, we will be able to maintain this. The matter is already in Supreme Court, anyone can argue in favour or against it.”

The remarks come after the Chief Minister also posted on X, formerly Twitter, reiterating Assam’s peaceful stance amidst growing tensions in other parts of the country.

“Despite having nearly 40% Muslim population, Assam has remained peaceful today except isolated protests in three places involving not more than 150 participants each against the Waqf Amendment Act,” he wrote.

Praising the efforts of law enforcement, he added, “My compliments to Assam Police for their extensive groundwork that helped maintain calm and order. People across Assam—irrespective of caste, creed, community, and religion—are united in spirit and eagerly preparing to welcome our beloved Bohag Bihu with joy and harmony.”

As the state gears up for Rongali Bihu, also known as Bohag Bihu, the festive spirit is palpable across Guwahati and other regions. The annual celebration, marking the Assamese New Year, is observed with great cultural vibrance and enthusiasm during the second week of April.

Meanwhile, protests against the Waqf Amendment Act were held in several states on Friday, with various Muslim organisations voicing opposition to the legislation.

The Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, received presidential assent on April 5 after being passed in Parliament during the Budget session. The Rajya Sabha approved the bill with 128 votes in favour and 95 against, while the Lok Sabha passed it with 288 MPs supporting it and 232 opposing.

The Act seeks to enhance the management of waqf properties by empowering stakeholders, streamlining survey and registration processes, accelerating case resolutions, and encouraging the development of waqf assets.

