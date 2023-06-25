Assam Remembers Emergency Era, Felicitates 91 ‘Loktantra Senanis’

As a mark of recognition for the sacrifices made by ‘Loktantra Senanis’ during the period of Emergency, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday felicitated a few of the ‘Senanis’ today at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.
The state government has also transferred Rs 15,000 each to 91 ‘Senanis’ and their kins.
Addressing the gathering here in Guwahati, CM Sarma claimed that the Emergency of 1975 is the darkest chapter in India's history.
“It was a blatant assault on democracy, curbing fundamental rights and suppressing dissent. Let us never forget the importance of upholding freedom, liberty, and the power of the people,” said CM Sarma while felicitating the ‘Loktantra Senanis’.
It may be mentioned that in the month of April this year, state housing and urban affairs minister Ashok Singhal while briefing the media after cabinet meeting said that the government has identified as many as 301 people who were imprisoned during the Emergency and will be provided with a monthly pension of Rs 15,000 every month.
He also stated that if any of the jailed persons are not alive, the deceased’s spouse or kin ‘Loktantra Senani’ will receive the pension.
Earlier today, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter handle saying, “I pay homage to all those courageous people who resisted the Emergency and worked to strengthen our democratic spirit. The #DarkDaysOfEmergency remain an unforgettable period in our history, totally opposite to the values our Constitution celebrates.”