Assam Remembers Folk Icon Pratima Barua Pandey on Her Death Anniversary

Today, Assam remembers Pratima Barua Pandey, famously known as the “Hastir Kanya” (Daughter of the Elephant) and the “Queen Mother of Goalpariya Folk Songs”, who brought the folk music of Goalparia to the global stage. Pandey, one of Assam’s most celebrated exponents of folk culture, passed away on December 27, 2002. Across the state, commemorative events are being organized in her honor.

In keeping with the occasion, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) is presenting the annual ‘Pratima Barua Pandey Memorial Award’. This year, the award has been conferred upon Ratneshwar Moran, a distinguished folk artist from Kakpathar in Tinsukia district, now residing in Bormechai Shimluguri. Moran has been recognized for his significant contributions to preserving, promoting, and popularizing Assam’s folk culture.

The central award ceremony is being held at Shaheed Udyan, Chandmari, Guwahati, where it will be formally presented. The event is expected to be attended by AASU’scentral leadership, along with prominent cultural figures and personalities from across Assam.

In Gauripur, admirers and members of the intellectual and cultural community gathered at Pandey’s memorial to offer incense, floral tributes, and heartfelt homage. At Motiyabagh, her statue was adorned, and devotees paid respects through traditional rituals.

Throughout the day, the folk music community commemorated her legacy through performances of her timeless songs, keeping alive the spirit of the artist who brought Assam’s Goalparia folk music to national and international recognition.

The memorial award not only celebrates Pratima Barua Pandey’s enduring legacy but also aims to inspire and encourage the next generation of folk artists, honoring their dedication to Assam’s rich cultural heritage.

