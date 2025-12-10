Assam Remembers Its Martyrs:  Swahid Divas Revives The Unfinished Echo Of historic Struggle

Assam today marked swahid Divaswith solemn ceremonies across the state, honoring the Martyrs of the historic Assam Movement (1979-1985).

The day, observed annually on December 10, 2025, commemorates the 855 people later officially acknowledged as 860 by AASUwhose sacrifices remain central to Assam’s sociopolitical identity.

Memorial programmes, discussions, and candlelight gatherings were held in towns and villages to reflect on the movement that reshaped Assam’s cultural and political landscape.

Leaders, student’s bodies, and civilians participated in events that highlighted the struggle against unchecked migration and the fears of losing indigenous rights issues that ignited the mass agitation nearly five decades ago.

The Assam Movement, led predominantly by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), grew out of deep concerns over demographic shifts, resource pressures, and political neglect.

The influx of undocumented migrants, especially from Bangladesh, triggered widespread anxiety over land ownership, employment, and the safeguarding of Assamese language and culture. With frequent political instability during that period, public distrust in government only intensified.

Under AASU’s leadership, these anxieties evolved into a structured and statewide people’s uprising. Protesters demanded the identification and removal of illegal migrants who entered Assam after 1951, and later insisted on revising electoral rolls that they believed included non-citizens.

The movement resulted in massive demonstrations, shutdowns, oil blockades, and occasional violent confrontations, leading to the martyrdom of hundreds of young volunteers.

A major turning point came in 1985 with the signing of the Assam Accord, which committed the Central government to detect and expel foreigners who arrived after March 25, 1971, and to provide constitutional safeguards to protect Assamese identity.

The accord also paved the way for the rise of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), reshaping the state’s political equation.

However, the core issues that fuelled the agitation continue to influence public discourse even today. Debates on migration, identity, and cultural preservation remain at the centre of Assam’s political narrative.

As the state observed Swahid Divas today, speakers across several events called upon the younger generation to remember the courage of the martyrs and uphold the values of unity, cultural self-respect, and social harmonyprinciples that remain as relevant as they were during the turbulent years of the movement.