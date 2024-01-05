Assam: Renowned Journalist Jadu Kakati Passes Away

Renowned journalist Jadu Kakati passed away on Friday (January 5), marking the conclusion of a significant era in Assamese journalism. His legacy is characterized by a profound dedication and exemplary service to the field.
As a stalwart in journalism since the 1960s, Kakati garnered accolades for his unwavering commitment to ethical reporting and the relentless pursuit of truth. His exceptional dedication to the profession was acknowledged with the prestigious Republic Day Journalist Award.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared his condolences on the microblogging site X, expressing sorrow over the veteran journalist's demise. Sarma acknowledged Kakati's extensive involvement in news services since the 1960s and praised his unparalleled contributions to the realm of news.
The Chief Minister extended his sympathy, stating, "I pray for the departed soul of Jadu Kakati and convey my deepest condolences to his bereaved family."
He also emphasized the void left by the loss of this seasoned journalist and highlighted Kakati's significant impact on the world of news reporting.