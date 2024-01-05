Assam's Historic Rs 11,000 Crore Investment Unleashed Job Boom With 10,000+ Positions In 2023

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday revealed a record investment proposal of over Rs 11,000 crores for the year 2023, which is poised to generate more than 10,000 jobs, marking a historic leap in Assam's industrial landscape.
This significant milestone is attributed to the recently amended Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam (Amendment), 2023. The state has successfully fostered a conducive environment for investments, particularly in Mega Projects. These projects, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 100 crores and the creation of at least 200 permanent jobs, have become the focal point of the state's visionary policy.
Key Highlights of Assam's Investment Scenario in 2023:
Total Investors:* 17
Total Proposed Investment:* Rs 11,753.7 crores
Proposed Capital Investment:* Rs 8,775.5 crores
Proposed Employment Generation:* 10,906 (direct and indirect)
These ambitious figures underscore the success of Assam's innovative incentive policy, strategically designed to attract major players in the industrial sector. Notable incentives include a Power Subsidy of Rs 77.1 crores, Electricity Duty Reimbursement of Rs 31.77 crores, and Capital Subsidy of Rs 282.25 crores.