Assam: Reporters Walk Out After Alleged Misbehaviour at Karimganj Counting Centre

Amidst counting of votes, a number of journalists walked out of a counting centre in Assam’s Karimganj after allegedly being subjected to misbehavior by the administration present there.
According to information received, the administration had misbehaved with the journalists who had arrived at the centre. They were also not given any information on the counting process.
The incident was reported at the counting centre in Karimganj college. It is also learned that the journalists were confined at the media cell which adjacent to the entrance. Reports suggest that the reporters were only allowed to enter the counting centre from the back door.
The reporters then walked out of the counting centre owing to such irregularities.
Meanwhile, according to the recent trends in Karimganj constituency, BJP’s Kripanath Mallah is leading with a margin of 5908 votes. As per the ECI data, Mallah secured 287291 votes so far. While, Congress’s Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury is trailing.