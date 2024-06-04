Election Results 2024: BJP Heading for Clean Sweep on All 7 LS Seats in Delhi

As per current trends, the BJP is poised to cement its dominance in Delhi by securing victories in all seven parliamentary constituencies in the national capital. The BJP had won all seven seats in both the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, indicating a continued trend of political hegemony.
Amidst rising temperatures and a close contest between the BJP and the Opposition INDIA bloc (AAP and Congress), Delhi's residents voted on May 25 in a single phase across all seven seats.
The AAP and Congress formed an alliance for the seven constituencies, with the AAP contesting in four and the Congress in three constituencies. The constituencies are Chandni Chowk, East Delhi, New Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi, and West Delhi.
As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), Delhi witnessed a total voter turnout of 58.69%, and the polling transpired smoothly.
In the current Lok Sabha vote count, BJP incumbents like Manoj Tiwari have reported a significant lead with a margin of 1,51,360 votes in the North East Delhi seat. Meanwhile, the AAP and Congress trail in seats like New Delhi and Chandni Chowk.
Despite the INDIA bloc's aggressive campaigning, prominent BJP candidates like Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Yogender Chandoliya, and Kamaljeet Sehrawat have amassed significant leads, hinting at clear victories for the BJP in all seven constituencies.
As the counting process unfolds, the political scenario in Delhi presents an intriguing and decisive turning point in Indian parliamentary politics.