CJM Court In Guwahati Registers Case Against Police In Sam Stafford Case

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Guwahati on Friday registered a case against police in Assam in the matter relating to the death of Sam Stafford in police firing during the anti-CAA protests in 2019.

The court today rejected the investigation report that police had submitted in the case pertaining to the death of Sam Stafford in police firing.

The report of the investigation in the death of 16-year-old Sam Stafford, a ninth standard student, in police firing during the anti-CAA protests in Assam, had been submitted by Hatigaon police station.

The report submitted by the police did not contain the context of the untimely demise of Stafford, because of which it was reportedly rejected by the court.