CJM Court In Guwahati Registers Case Against Police In Sam Stafford Case

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Guwahati on Friday registered a case against police in Assam in the matter relating to the death of Sam Stafford in police firing during the anti-CAA protests in 2019.
The court today rejected the investigation report that police had submitted in the case pertaining to the death of Sam Stafford in police firing.
The report of the investigation in the death of 16-year-old Sam Stafford, a ninth standard student, in police firing during the anti-CAA protests in Assam, had been submitted by Hatigaon police station.
The report submitted by the police did not contain the context of the untimely demise of Stafford, because of which it was reportedly rejected by the court.
The final report submitted by Hatigaon police in Guwahati did not implicate anyone for the death of the 16-year-old.
Rejecting the report, the CJM court took suo-moto cognizance of the matter and registered a case in the matter.
Naming special director general of police (DGP) law and order in Assam, G P Singh, the court filed a case numbered 4339/22 against the police.
The case was filed on charges under sections 326 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), reports stated.
The hearing in the matter has been slated to take place August 13.
It may be noted that Stafford, who was studying in the ninth standard, died in police firing on December 12, 2019 during the anti-CAA protests at Hatigaon area in Guwahati.