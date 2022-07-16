Assam Reports 672 New Covid-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours

Assam on Saturday reported 672 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 3,896. The positivity rate stood at 10.50 per cent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 208 cured cases of the virus were discharged and 2 deaths were reported in the state.

The new cases today were detected out of 6,400 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. The highest cases were reported from Baksa (67), Kamrup Metro (62), Dibrugarh (55) and Dhubri (51).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,29,994 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,18,101. The recovery rate stood at 98.37 per cent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,641 in the state.