Om Birla Chairs Meeting With Political Leaders Ahead Of Monsoon Session

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday chaired a meeting if the leaders of all political parties to discuss the smooth functioning of the House ahead of the monsoon session of the Parliament.

He briefed the leaders on the preparations related to the session which are scheduled to begin from tomorrow, reported ANI.

Among those present at the meeting were Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, DML MP TR Balu, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, BJP MP Arjun Ram Meghwal, YSRCP MP PV Mithunreddy, RLJP MP Pashupati Kumar Paras and MPs of other parties.

According to reports, the central government is likely to push several legislations during the monsoon session and there are 24 bills for passage on their agenda.

The first day will witness voting for the next president of India.

It may be noted that there are several bills on the pending list which will be up for discussion in the upcoming parliament session.