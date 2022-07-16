Om Birla Chairs Meeting With Political Leaders Ahead Of Monsoon Session

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday chaired a meeting if the leaders of all political parties to discuss the smooth functioning of the House ahead of the monsoon session of the Parliament.
He briefed the leaders on the preparations related to the session which are scheduled to begin from tomorrow, reported ANI.
Among those present at the meeting were Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, DML MP TR Balu, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, BJP MP Arjun Ram Meghwal, YSRCP MP PV Mithunreddy, RLJP MP Pashupati Kumar Paras and MPs of other parties.
According to reports, the central government is likely to push several legislations during the monsoon session and there are 24 bills for passage on their agenda.
The first day will witness voting for the next president of India.
It may be noted that there are several bills on the pending list which will be up for discussion in the upcoming parliament session.
They are The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2022, The Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019, The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022, The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021, The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022.
Some of these bills had already been passed in the Lok Sabha in the previous session and will be discussed in the Rajya Sabha.
Meanwhile, the bills that are to be newly introduced include The Central Universities Amendment Bill, 2022 and The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022.
Moreover, several other bills on the government’s agenda include the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2019, (in respect of State of Assam), The Mediation Bill, 2021 (with Standing Committee chaired by Shri Sushil Kumar Modi); The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (report of Standing Committee under examination) and the Registration of Marriage of Non-Resident Indian Bill, 2019 (report of Standing Committee under examination).
The monsoon session of parliament will conclude on August 12.