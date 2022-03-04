Nagaland: Investments announced in AYUSH sector

In an aim to improve the AYUSH sector in Nagaland, the Union Minister of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal announced a major investment of more than Rs 100 crores in the state on Friday.

Sonowal announced that a 30-bedded AYUSH dedicated hospital and three 10-bedded hospitals along with one Ayurvedic college will be developed in the state with the allocated funds.

An integrated AYUSH Hospital was also inaugurated by the Union Minister at Razha Chedema in Kohima earlier today. The 30-bedded AYUSH hospital will be developed at Kihpire while the three 10-bedded AYUSH hospitals will be developed, one each at Mokokchung, at Nagaland University in Dimapur and at Wokha.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Kohima, Sonowal said, “Ayush is growing like never before. With its huge resources and ancient heritage preserved by traditional healers, Nagaland holds huge potential to add to the growth journey of Ayush.”

"This will give us economic strength and our community will be blessed with a healing touch to treat human illness," he added.

Also Read: Australian Cricket legend Shane Warne passes away