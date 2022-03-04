Nagaland: Investments announced in AYUSH sector

In an aim to improve the AYUSH sector in Nagaland, the Union Minister of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal announced a major investment of more than Rs 100 crores in the state on Friday.
Sonowal announced that a 30-bedded AYUSH dedicated hospital and three 10-bedded hospitals along with one Ayurvedic college will be developed in the state with the allocated funds.
An integrated AYUSH Hospital was also inaugurated by the Union Minister at Razha Chedema in Kohima earlier today. The 30-bedded AYUSH hospital will be developed at Kihpire while the three 10-bedded AYUSH hospitals will be developed, one each at Mokokchung, at Nagaland University in Dimapur and at Wokha.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Kohima, Sonowal said, “Ayush is growing like never before. With its huge resources and ancient heritage preserved by traditional healers, Nagaland holds huge potential to add to the growth journey of Ayush.”
"This will give us economic strength and our community will be blessed with a healing touch to treat human illness," he added.
The Union Minister further announced the setting up of a state-of-the-art Ayurvedic college at Longleng. The cost of this college is estimated at Rs 70 crores.
The Minister further informed that the Ministry has taken a step towards the development of AYUSH with an investment of Rs 172 crore in Nagaland and Mizoram. He said that ten new AYUSH hospitals and one Ayurvedic college would be set up in these two states.
Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal arrived in Dimapur on a two-day Nagaland tour on Thursday evening.
Earlier on Friday, Sonowal visited the Kohima War Cemetery and paid respects to the brave hearts who had lost their lives in the war.