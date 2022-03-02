Assam Reports 9 More COVID-19 Cases, Active Cases At 130

Assam on Wednesday reported nine new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 130. The positivity rate stood at 0.31 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 46 cured cases of the virus were discharged, while, one death was registered today.

The new cases today were detected out of 2,897 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (8), and Kamrup Rural (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,24,144 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,16,028. The recovery rate stood at 98.88 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,639 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.92 percent.

