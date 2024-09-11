Assam Researchers Patent Innovative Hydroelectric Turbine for Shallow Water Bodies

In an exciting development for renewable energy, Pranjal Sarmah and Siddhartha Sankar Sarmah of Dibrugarh University have successfully patented a groundbreaking hydroelectric turbine designed to generate electricity from shallow water bodies like streams and rivers.
This innovative invention promises to revolutionize small-scale hydroelectric plants by eliminating the need for extensive dams, which are typically required in conventional systems.
The patented device, titled Turbine Device for Generating Electricity in Shallow Water Flow, addresses a major challenge in conventional hydroelectric systems: the need for significant water flow and costly dam constructions. Speaking about the design, Pranjal Sarmah noted, “Our turbine is unique because it doesn’t require the construction of extensive dams, making it a cost-effective solution for regions with shallow water bodies.”
Additionally, traditional turbine blades are often optimized for high-flow conditions, which limits their effectiveness in narrower or shallower bodies of water. Siddhartha Sankar Sarmah emphasized, “We developed this turbine with flexibility in mind. It can harness energy even in flowing shallow water bodies, and if the water level changes, the blades can be easily reconfigured on-site to ensure maximum output.”
The turbine’s adaptable blade configuration ensures efficient power generation regardless of fluctuating water levels, making it ideal for geographically diverse areas. The design is expected to bring much-needed advancements in renewable energy, particularly in regions where large-scale hydroelectric systems are not feasible.
Pranjal and Siddhartha are now seeking implementing agencies to take their patented turbine into the field and generate sustainable hydroelectric power. Their invention holds the potential to open new avenues for rural electrification and sustainable energy production.
With the patent now officially granted on 28th February 2024, the two researchers are excited to see how their innovation will transform energy production in shallow water environments.