13 Hydroelectric Projects Reviewed at Steering Committee Meeting in Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu chaired the 6th Steering Committee meeting at his Niti Vihar residence in Itanagar on September 3, 2024.
The meeting focused on reviewing the progress of 13 hydroelectric projects being developed by central public sector undertakings (CPSUs) such as NHPC Limited, NEEPCO Limited, SJVN Limited, and THDC Limited.
Key officials present included Raj Kumar Chaudhary, Chairman and Managing Director of NHPC Limited, and Mohammad Afzal, Joint Secretary (Hydro), Government of India.
The discussions aimed at addressing the challenges faced by these projects and expediting their development. Chief Minister Khandu assured that the Arunachal Pradesh government would provide full support to accelerate these initiatives.
Arunachal Pradesh, often referred to as the "powerhouse of India" due to its vast river systems, has significant hydropower potential with an estimated capacity of 50,000 MW.
Major projects under development include the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (2,000 MW), expected to be commissioned by 2025, and the Kameng Hydroelectric Project (600 MW), which is set to become operational by 2024.
The 2,880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project, also by NHPC, has faced delays but is now projected for completion by 2029. The Etalin Hydroelectric Project (3,097 MW), proposed by Jindal Power Limited, is awaiting final clearances and is expected to be completed by 2030.
The Steering Committee's discussions are a critical step in overcoming existing obstacles and ensuring timely project implementation. These projects are essential for Arunachal Pradesh's development and India's transition to renewable energy.
Successful completion will help establish the region as a major hub for sustainable energy production, enhancing the country's energy security.