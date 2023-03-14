Assam: 'Reserve Closed' Order Issued Against Three Jorhat Policemen

Three Policemen on Tuesday were ‘Reserve Closed' for allegedly torturing innocent people in Assam’s Jorhat.

According to sources, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was summoned to the police headquarters after the incident.

The three of policemen were accused of harassment and torture of innocent residents.

Moreover, it has also been reported that they entered a temple wearing shoes.

Earlier, on March 11, a complaint was filed against two Traffic Policemen for allegedly physically assaulting workers and contractors in city’s Ulubari area.

Some of the workers and contractors reported that two traffic policemen of the Paltan Bazar Police Station physically assault them on regular basis.

The scene of the policemen assaulting the victims was captured on camera under the Ulubari over bridge.

The victims said that they were beaten up by the police under the influence of Alcohol.