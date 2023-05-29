Assam: Cabinet Reshuffle Sees New Roles For Jogen Mohan, Nandita Gorlosa

The Department of Mines and Minerals was taken from Nandita Gorlosa and handed to Assam cabinet minister Jogen Mohan in addition to his existing responsibilities. On the other hand, Nandita Gorlosa was given the additional responsibility of Sports and Youth Welfare department. Nandita Gorlosa will also look after the Directorate of Archeology which comes under the Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture department, it added.