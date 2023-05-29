Assam: Cabinet Reshuffle Sees New Roles For Jogen Mohan, Nandita Gorlosa

In a reshuffle in the Assam cabinet, the portfolios of two ministers were altered and they were handed new departments in addition to their existing responsibilities, an official notification from the Chief Minister's office confirmed on Monday.
According to the notification, cabinet ministers Jogen Mohan with the portfolios of Revenue and Disaster Management and Hill Areas Development, and Nandita Gorlosa with the portfolios of Power, Cooperation, Mines and Minerals, Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture (except for Directorates of Library and Museum) were given additional responsibilities.
The Department of Mines and Minerals was taken from Nandita Gorlosa and handed to Assam cabinet minister Jogen Mohan in addition to his existing responsibilities. On the other hand, Nandita Gorlosa was given the additional responsibility of Sports and Youth Welfare department. Nandita Gorlosa will also look after the Directorate of Archeology which comes under the Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture department, it added.
Furthermore, the official notification from the CMO also informed that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will take over the Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture department except for the responsibilities of the Directorate of Library and Museum and the Directorate of Archeology.
It may be noted that earlier, the department of Sports and Youth Welfare was under the Chief Minister himself, which has now been handed to Assam cabinet minister Nandita Gorlosa.