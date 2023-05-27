Assam: Reshuffle in Nagaon Police, 5 Inspector Rank Officials Transferred

Amid the speculation and ongoing probe into Sub-Inspector Junmoni Rabha’s death, at least five inspector rank officials in the Nagaon Police force in Assam were transferred and posted in a minor reshuffle on Friday. The transfer order came from the office of the superintendent of Nagaon Police and will be effective immediately.
A few days after taking charge as the Nagaon Superintendent of Police, Nabaneet Mahanta ordered the transfer of several inspector rank police officials in the district.
In an order issued on Friday, SP Nabaneet Mahanta, as per the decision of the district-level board for transfer and posting and in the exercise of powers conferred under section 46 of the Assam Police Act 2007, transferred five officers of the rank of Inspector of Nagaon.
According to the order, the following officials have been transferred and posted in the minor reshuffle:
The Officer-in-Charge of Kaliabor Police Station, Inspector (UB) Partha Pratim Singkon, has been transferred and posted to Nagaon Police Station as Officer-in-Charge.
The Officer-in-Charge of Rupahihat Police Station, Inspector (UB) Sanjit Kumar Ray, has been transferred and posted to Kaliabor Police Station as Officer-in-Charge.
The Circle Inspector (W) of Batadrava, Inspector (UB) Ashim Borah, is transferred and posted to Batadrava Police Station as Officer-in-Charge.
Inspector (UB) Balram Terong has been posted as new in-charge of Rupahihat Police Station.
Inspector (UB) Jackson Muchahary has been appointed as Circle Inspector (W) of Batadrava.
It may be mentioned that following the mysterious death of SI Junmoni Rabha, several reshuffles have been made in the Assam Police department.