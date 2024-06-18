Assam Residents Injured in Kanchanjunga Train Mishap; Two Discharged, One Recovering

Three individuals from Assam sustained injuries in the Kanchanjunga train mishap, as confirmed by Director General of Assam Police GP Singh via his official 'X' handle.
The injured passengers identified as Nagen Horo and RH Koushal Horo from Golaghat have been discharged from the hospital and are returning home, while Dildar Hossain from Silchar is expected to be discharged on Tuesday evening after recovering.
DGP Singh also noted that no other injuries or fatalities among Assam residents have been reported. "An Assam police team, led by SP Railways, has been at Siliguri since yesterday to assist the injured persons," he tweeted.
The Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) reported that the mishap resulted in seven passenger fatalities and injuries to two railway staff members. Nine passengers are currently receiving treatment for severe injuries, while 32 others sustained minor injuries.
Earlier on Monday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep concern for the passengers and pledged to strengthen safety measures. "I have spoken to the Railway Minister regarding the accident. Since the train passed through Assam from Tripura, we are particularly concerned about our passengers," Chief Minister Sarma emphasized, awaiting further updates from the Railway Ministry.
According to Northeast Frontier Railway, 95 passengers from Assam were onboard the train bound for West Bengal during the accident. Helplines have been set up by Lumding Rail Division to offer assistance, with dedicated support numbers available.