9 Fatalities in Kanchanjunga Express and GFCJ Container Freight Train Collision: NFR

In a tragic incident on the Rangapani - Chattar Hat section of Katihar Division, N.F. Railway, the collision between Kanchanjunga Express (Train No. 13174 DN) and a GFCJ Container freight train has resulted in nine fatalities. According to the Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), among the casualties were seven passengers and two railway staff members.
Nine passengers sustained grievous injuries and are undergoing treatment at hospitals, while 32 others have minor injuries. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep concern for the passengers and assured that safety measures would be strengthened.
"I have spoken to the Railway minister regarding the accident. Since the train was from Tripura, it passed through Assam. So there will be many passengers from Assam. We remain concerned about the passengers," Chief Minister Sarma stated, emphasizing the state's proactive approach pending further details from the Railway Ministry.
According to Northeast Frontier Railway, 95 passengers from Assam were on board the train bound for West Bengal during the accident. Helplines have been set up by Lumding Rail Division to assist passengers, with numbers available for support.
The incident has prompted an urgent response from authorities to ensure the well-being of passengers and address safety concerns in the aftermath of the tragic collision.
Meanwhile, UP Line was Restored at 17:40 hrs (5.40 pm); the Down Line to Follow Shortly, stated by CPRO of the NFR.