Assam: Restrictions Imposed on Speed Limit of Vehicles Crossing Kaziranga

The Bokakhat sub-divisional magistrate has imposed various restrictions in view of the probable flood situation and to protect wild animals as well as human lives during the emergent situation in the Kaziranga National Park in Golaghat district of Assam.

The speed of vehicles in the stretch of national highway 37 starting from the Panbari animal corridor to district or sub-divisional western boundary near Bagori has been restricted in the new order.

An order issued on June 6 by Dr Neha Yadav, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Bokakhat stated that it has been reported that the water level in Brahmaputra River is in a rising trend and that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall in the region in the coming days.

"During high flood season, the wild animals of the Kaziranga National Park have a natural tendency to migrate for shelter towards the Karbi Anglong Hills thereby crossing NH-37. While migrating, there is a likelihood of wild animals falling prey to the hands of miscreants or meeting with accidents that may put the lives of passengers as well as wild animals at risk. There are sufficient grounds to regulate the speed of the vehicles and impose restrictions in the scheduled area, so as to protect human lives and wild animals, do hereby impose restrictions in the exercise of the powers conferred U/S 144 Cr. P.C.," said the order.

Neha Yadav directed that no vehicle shall exceed the speed limit of 40 km per hour, no vehicles shall park along NH 37 which may obstruct the safe passage of wild animals, birds and reptiles during migration, no harm or injury shall be caused to wild animals, birds, reptiles etc. taking shelter on the NH-37 and no lethal weapon shall be carried in and around the National Park.