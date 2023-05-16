Assam: Results For 1,616 Grade IV Vacancies In Health Dept Today

The results to recruit as many as 1,616 new candidates in Grade IV in the health department of Assam are expected to be declared on Tuesday.
The exams to fill up as many as 1,616 vacancies in the Grade IV of the health department are scheduled to be released today.
According to information received, candidates who had appeared for the examination will be able to check their results on the official website of the health department.
Meanwhile, the appointment letters to the selected candidates will be handed out at Khanapara on May 26.
On May 9, the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam announced the final results for 4,380 teaching positions in Lower Primary and Middle English schools at midnight. The results were published in the official website of DEE (https://dee.assam.gov.in/).
Out of the 4380 teaching positions, 3,887 posts are for assistant teacher in Lower Primary schools while 1,443 posts are for assistant teacher and Science teacher in Middle English schools.
The results of the teaching positions were declared district wise on the official website of DEE.
Earlier, it was stated that all the new recruits will receive their appointment on May 11 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
However, owing to the current political and social situation in Manipur, Shah’s tour to commemorate the second term in office of Himanra Biswa Sarma-led alliance government on May 11 had to be postponed to May 26.
Following this, the appointment letters to the newly recruited candidates will now be distributed on May 26 instead of May 11, this was informed by the chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma during a press conference here in Guwahati.
However, no changes have been made regarding the joining dates of the candidates i.e. on June 1, 2023.