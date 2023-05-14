HSLC Exam Results to be Declared by May End: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the much awaited results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations 2023 will be declared by May end.
While briefing media persons on Sunday, CM Sarma said, “The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has taken all measures to declare the HSLC results by the end of May this year.”
Notably, the results will be released on the official website - sebaonline.org.
On the other hand, CM Sarma said that the results of the Grade IV posts of the health department will be announced on May 16 (Tuesday). The appointment letters for the same will be distributed on May 26 at the Khanapara Field in Guwahati.
The HSLC exams, equivalent to CBSE 10th standard board exams, are conducted every year in Assam by the SEBA. The HSLC exams this year were held amid several controversies after paper leak incidents were reported across various exam centers of the state.
The HSLC exams began on March 3 and were slated to end on March 20. However, due to the rescheduling of the exams after paper leak incidents, the examination was extended to April 1.
The original result mark sheet and certificates will be provided through schools after a few days of the declaration of the SEBA HSLC result 2023 in Assam.