HSLC Exam Results to be Declared by May End: Assam CM

The HSLC exams, equivalent to CBSE 10th standard board exams, are conducted every year in Assam by the SEBA. The HSLC exams this year were held amid several controversies after paper leak incidents were reported across various exam centers of the state.

The HSLC exams began on March 3 and were slated to end on March 20. However, due to the rescheduling of the exams after paper leak incidents, the examination was extended to April 1.

The original result mark sheet and certificates will be provided through schools after a few days of the declaration of the SEBA HSLC result 2023 in Assam.