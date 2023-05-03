Assam Direct Recruitment Grade-III Posts Results to be Out Today

Assam State Level Recruitment Commission will be declaring the results of the third-grade posts on Wednesday.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the results for 11,510 vacancies will be made available at 11 am today on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education (SEBA).
Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah informed that the appointment letters will be handed over to the selected candidates on May 11 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The newly inducted recruits will join their respective offices from June 1 this year.
While addressing the media after a cabinet meeting held on April 29, Jayanta Malla Baruah said, “We are heading forward to fulfil the poll promise of providing one lakh jobs to the youth of the state. On May 3, results of the third-grade posts will be declared on May 3, while results of fourth-grade posts will be announced on May 4. The results will be available on the official SEBA website. We are planning to distribute appointment letters to 50,000 candidates to commemorate the second term in office of Himanta Biswa Sarma-led alliance government on May 11.”
The Grade 3 written examination results were released by the SLRC on November 6. Following that, a skill test was conducted in December, with the exception of applicants for Stenographer and Driver positions.