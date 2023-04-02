Assam: Results of 51,397 Govt Posts to be Declared on May 6

Results of examinations for 51,397 government posts in Assam will be declared on May 6 (Thursday).

This decision was taken in the weekly cabinet meeting of the Assam Government held in Udalguri on Sunday.

The 51,397 posts include 5,730 in the Police Department, 5,799 in the Health Department, 14,241 in Education Department, 11,346 in Grade-III and 14,281 in Grade-IV of the Assam Direct Recruitment examinations.

Meanwhile, the other important decisions taken in the cabinet meeting today are:

· Tea Tribes Welfare Department to be renamed as Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare Department

· Directorate of Tea Tribes Welfare Department to be renamed as Directorate of Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare

· Approval of Assam Right to Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 which seeks to amend the Assam Right to Public Service Act, 2019 to constitute the Assam State Commission for Right to Public Services

· The commission is to be an independent quasi-judicial 3-member body with a Chief Commissioner and 2 Commissioners

· Condonation of age for all over-aged candidates who were allowed to appear in written exams conducted by Heath and Family Welfare Department on January 10, 2021 and May 29, 20222