Assam: Retired IAS Officer Lalit Gogoi Dies Due to Suspected Cardiac Arrest

A retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Lalit Gogoi passed away on Monday. The officer breathed his last at the Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati.
The 2005-batch IAS official from Assam and Meghalaya cadre, Lalit Gogoi earlier served as deputy commissioners of Sonitpur and Nalbari districts and also held the post of commissioner of transport and revenue departments.
Gogoi, who retired as commissioner secretary to the Assam government, was 63 years old at the time of his death.
As per reports, Gogoi died due to suspected cardiac arrest.