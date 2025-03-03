Subscribe

0

Advertisment
Assam Top Stories

Assam Revises Online Application Dates for LP & UP Teacher Recruitment

Assam’s Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) has rescheduled the online application period for the recruitment of regular teachers in Lower Primary (LP) and Upper Primary (UP) schools.

author-image
Pratidin Time
New Update
Assam Revises Online Application Dates for LP & UP Teacher Recruitment

Assam Revises Online Application Dates for LP & UP Teacher Recruitment

Assam’s Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) has rescheduled the online application period for the recruitment of regular teachers in Lower Primary (LP) and Upper Primary (UP) schools.

Advertisment

As per the latest notification issued on Monday, March 3, the revised application window will now be open from March 8 to April 8. The decision to extend the deadline comes in response to administrative requirements.

The recruitment process was originally advertised on January 8, followed by an update on February 14. However, apart from the revised application period, all other terms and conditions remain unchanged, as per DEE’s official statement.

Candidates aspiring to apply for the posts are advised to visit the official website dee.assam.gov.in for detailed information and updates.

ranoj pegu Assam government Directorate of Elementary Education
Advertisment