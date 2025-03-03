Assam Revises Online Application Dates for LP & UP Teacher Recruitment

Assam’s Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) has rescheduled the online application period for the recruitment of regular teachers in Lower Primary (LP) and Upper Primary (UP) schools.
As per the latest notification issued on Monday, March 3, the revised application window will now be open from March 8 to April 8. The decision to extend the deadline comes in response to administrative requirements.
📢 Important Notice for LP & UP Teacher Recruitment Applicants 📢— Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) March 3, 2025
The online application date has been rescheduled due to administrative reasons. New application period: 8 March – 8 April 2025.
All other terms & conditions remain unchanged.
For details, visit:… pic.twitter.com/sIjn06fiUB
The recruitment process was originally advertised on January 8, followed by an update on February 14. However, apart from the revised application period, all other terms and conditions remain unchanged, as per DEE’s official statement.
Candidates aspiring to apply for the posts are advised to visit the official website dee.assam.gov.in for detailed information and updates.