Assam: Rhino Carcass With Missing Horn Found in Kaziranga National Park

The forest department in Assam's Kaziranga National Park has recovered the carcass of a rhino from a beel (water body) near Mithunmari forest camp in Kohora range on Friday.
According to sources, the horn of the rhino was missing, raising suspicion of poaching.
However, the forest officials claimed that the rhino had died a natural death and the horn might have fallen off due to decomposition.
The forest department has launched a search operation to locate the horn and ascertain the cause of death. The carcass was sent for post-mortem examination.