Assam: Rhino Found Dead In Kaziranga

The carcass of a one-horned rhino was discovered at Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Friday morning.
According to sources, the rhino was found dead along Kohora forest range near Diphlu river.
Upon notification, forest officials promptly arrived at the scene. They said that the rhino is believed to have succumbed to age-related ailments.
Last month, a rhino was found dead in Kaliabor in Assam's Nagaon district. The carcass was recovered near the Kaliabor Tea Estate.
Reportedly, the rhino's horn was still intact during the time the body was recovered. This has led to speculations that the rhino was not killed by poachers and died a natural death.