Assam: Rhino Found Dead in Manas National Park; Cause of Death Under Investigation
Yet another tragedy strikes Manas National Park in Assam as a rhino was found dead near the Rupohi camp in the Bhuyanpara range on Saturday.
Dr. Vaibhav C. Mathur, the field director of the park reached the site after the incident took place. Prompt action was taken by the authorities to recover the rhino's carcass.
The exact cause of the rhino's demise remains unclear, leaving the park and wildlife officials searching for answers.
This unfortunate incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced in preserving the precious rhino population within the park.
Earlier on August 2, the skeleton of a one-horned rhino was discovered at Manas National Park in Assam.
Sources said the skeleton was recovered from the Bansbari zone in the national park.
It is suspected that the rhino might have lost its life following a fight with another rhino.
Forest officials were informed soon after.
Last month, the skeleton of another one-horned rhino was recovered from a dense forest inside Manas National Park.