Assam: Rhino Horn Seized In Titabor, 2 Smugglers Held

Assam police on Sunday arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in rhino horn smuggling at Titabor under Jorhat district.

Police also recovered a rhino horn from their possession.

The two arrested rhino smugglers have been identified as Azizul Rahman and Rajan Bauri.

Acting on specific information, a team of police led by Maitrayee Deka, Titabor Subdivision Police Officer (SDPO) nabbed the duo in Titabor to sell the rhino horn.

According to reports, both the accused were supposed to sell the rhino horn weighing 700 grams for around Rs 1.5 crore.

While accused Azizul Rahman is a resident of Dakhin Hengera, Rajan Bauri hails from Chutjan Kathni Bagan in Golaghat district.

The duo will be produced before the court on Monday.

Yesterday, a wanted rhino poacher was arrested by Assam police from Roing in Arunachal Pradesh.

The accused was arrested by police based on specific information. He was termed as absconding days ago.

Taking to Twitter, Sadiya police wrote, “In a classic example of inter-district cooperation a team led by Dy SP (HQ), Bivash Das, APS and OC, Sadiya PS arrested an absconded rhino poacher from Roing, Arunachal Pradesh from the lead provided by him, Darrang Police recovered one suspected rhino horn.”

Another suspected poacher, who was connected to the one arrested in Arunachal, was apprehended by Darrang police.

Police also recovered a rhino horn weighing about two kilograms.

According to reports, they were supposed to sell the horn soon but were nabbed before execution.