Assam: Rhino Horn Smuggler Arrested in Jorhat

A smuggler was arrested with a rhino horn in Jorhat district of Assam, a police official said on Wednesday.



The man was apprehended on Tuesday evening, Jorhat superintendent of police Mohan Lal Meena said.



We arrested the person near Mohbondha under Pulibor police station. The rhino horn was also recovered from him, Meena said as quoted by PTI.



The SP said the smuggler hailed from Titabor, which is also in Jorhat district.



We have launched investigation to ascertain if he is involved with any gang, Meena added.